North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Roadwork Alert: Single-Lane Closure Scheduled On Route 17

Roadwork Alert: Single-Lane Closure Scheduled On Route 17

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming single-lane closure on Route 17. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming single-lane closure while crews perform construction activities, weather permitting, on Route 17.

Motorists are advised that the closure is scheduled in the Orange County towns of Blooming Grove, Wallkill and Goshen and villages of Chester and Goshen eastbound, between Exit 126 (Route 94) and Exit 129 (Museum Village Road), Monday, Sept. 30 and Wednesday, October 2, and between Exit 118 (Fair Oaks) and Exit 119 (Route 202), on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

