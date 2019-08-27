Roadwork Alert: Route 6 Stretch Scheduled For Closure

A busy roadway in the area will be closed for parts of two days this week while contractors perform maintenance activities.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) will be closed between Route 9D and Route 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29.

During the road closure, motorists can expect delays in the area and have been advised to follow posted detours.

The NYSDOT noted that "drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.