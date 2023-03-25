Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Traffic

Roadwork Alert: Parkway To Close In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A part of the Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 21 in Greenburgh and Exit 26 in Mount Pleasant will soon close to allow for roadwork.
A part of the Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 21 in Greenburgh and Exit 26 in Mount Pleasant will soon close to allow for roadwork. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Commuters in Westchester are being warned that a portion of the Saw Mill River Parkway will close for a period of time to allow for roadwork. 

On Monday, March 27, between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., the Saw Mill River Parkway will close in both directions between Exit 21 (State Route 119) in Greenburgh and Exit Exit 26 (Taconic State Parkway) in Mount Pleasant, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The closure is to facilitate utility work. All motorists should follow the posted detour while the closure is in effect. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.