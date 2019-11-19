Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle Ends Up In Creek In Area
Traffic

Road Closure Scheduled For Route 218

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A road closure is scheduled for Route 218 northbound and southbound between Washington Road and Mountain House Lane in the Orange County towns of Cornwall and Highlands.
A road closure is scheduled for Route 218 northbound and southbound between Washington Road and Mountain House Lane in the Orange County towns of Cornwall and Highlands. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a road closure on Route 218.

The Department says a road closure is scheduled for Route 218 northbound and southbound between Washington Road and Mountain House Lane in the Orange County towns of Cornwall and Highlands.

The closure will occur Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews perform maintenance work, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists should plan accordingly, seek alternate routes where possible and anticipate delays, the NYSDOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.