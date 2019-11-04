Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Traffic

Ramp Closure Scheduled On I-84

Valerie Musson
A ramp closure is scheduled for I-84 westbound to Exit 10 (Route 9W northbound) in the Orange County town of Newburgh, according to the NYSDOT.
A ramp closure is scheduled for I-84 westbound to Exit 10 (Route 9W northbound) in the Orange County town of Newburgh, according to the NYSDOT. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a ramp closure on Interstate 84.

The Department says that a ramp closure is scheduled for I-84 westbound to Exit 10 (Route 9W northbound) in the Orange County town of Newburgh.

The ramp is scheduled to close Monday, Nov. 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists should plan accordingly, follow the posted detour and anticipate possible delays, the NYSDOT says.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

