Ramp Closure Scheduled On I-84

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a ramp closure on Interstate 84.

The Department says that a ramp closure is scheduled for I-84 westbound to Exit 10 (Route 9W northbound) in the Orange County town of Newburgh.

The ramp is scheduled to close Monday, Nov. 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists should plan accordingly, follow the posted detour and anticipate possible delays, the NYSDOT says.

