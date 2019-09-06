Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Traffic

New Round Of Lane Closures Scheduled On, Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A new round of lane closures has been announced near the new Tappan Zee Bridge.
A new round of lane closures has been announced near the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors

A new round of lane closures on and near the new Tappan Zee Bridge has been scheduled as crews continue realigning lane control signage on the New York State Thruway.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that crews will be working to realign traffic lanes, which will allow for further roadway improvements in the area, though at least one lane will remain open at all times during the latest project, outside of short, temporary traffic holds.

During the work, which begins on Friday, Sept. 6 and concludes on Friday, Sept. 13, two lanes will be closed after the evening commute each night, with three lanes set to be shut down later in the night. All lanes will be reopened the following morning no later than 6 a.m.

A breakdown of the closures can be found above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.