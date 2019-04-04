New Round Of Lane Closures Scheduled On I-87/I-287 Near Tappan Zee Bridge

There will be a new round of lane closures for several days on the New York State Thruway as contracting crews continue work near the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

Tappan Zee Constructors announced that they will continue roadway improvements near the new Tappan Zee Bridge, which will require single-lane closures on I-87/I-287.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, there will be one southbound lane closed from exit 11 to the bridge. The closures are expected to end each day at approximately 4 p.m. There will be no lane closures over the weekend, though they will resume on Monday, April 8 through Friday, April 12.

Motorists exiting the Thruway at exit 10 (South Nyack) will be directed to use the ramp that recently went into service. Drivers headed toward Piermont and New Jersey must turn left onto Hillside Avenue/Route 9W southbound at the end of the ramp (pictured above). Motorists turning left must first come to a full stop, NYSDOT officials noted. Local traffic to the Nyacks will continue to bear right, connecting them to Hillside Avenue to Route 9W northbound.

These traffic patterns are expected to last for several months, according to Tappan Zee Constructors.

On the bridge, contractors will continue to place rebar, pour concrete, strip forms and install glass panels on the northern side of the westbound span for the bridge’s shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path, barrier and overlooks.

