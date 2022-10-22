Contact Us
Lane Of I-84 In Hudson Valley To Close 5 Nights A Week

Ben Crnic
One lane of a busy Hudson Valley highway will close for five nights a week for four weeks to allow for road work. 

Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 23, one lane of I-84 westbound and eastbound between Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and the Connecticut state line in the Putnam County town of Kent will close Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for paving work, the New York Department of Transportation announced. 

The lane closures will continue Sunday through Thursday nights until Thursday, Nov. 17, officials said. 

