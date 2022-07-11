Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Traffic

Lane Closures Announced For Stretch Of Taconic State Parkway In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown
Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials announced that single- and double-lane closures are planned for a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be between Exit 11 (State Route 134) and Exit 13 (Underhill Avenue) in Yorktown.

Officials say the closures are set for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays beginning Tuesday, July 12, through Saturday, Oct. 29.

The closures will be implemented to facilitate bridge painting, according to the announcement.

