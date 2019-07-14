Lane Closure, Traffic Stoppages Scheduled On I-84 Stretch

Motorists driving on I-84 in Orange County will see overnight lane closures and brief traffic stoppages for several days as crews perform construction work in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that lane closures have been scheduled on I-84 in the Towns of Wallkill, Greenville, Montgomery and Wawayanda; and the City of Port Jervis beginning on Monday, July 15.

On I-84 eastbound, the closures will begin each day at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Exit 1 (US Route 1/NJ Route 23) and Exit 4 (NY Route 17). Westbound, closures will begin each day at 7 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. between Exit 5 (NY Route 208) and Exit 4 (NY Route 17).

The nightly closures are scheduled to last through Friday, July 19.

During the scheduled construction work, motorists can expect delays and have been advised to seek alternate routes, when available.

According to the NYSDOT, “drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

