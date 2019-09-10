I-87 South Broadway On-Ramp To Close Following Morning Rush In Rockland

Motorists will have access to the New York State Thruway in Rockland County at the newly reconfigured Interchange 10, which will allow access at Route 9W and Hillside Avenue in South Nyack.

The new traffic pattern permits riders of the Hudson Link bus service to use two new stops on South Franklin Street Extension, replacing the current stops at Clinton Avenue and South Broadway.

The New York State Thruway Authority is ahead of schedule and officially opened up the newly reconfigured Interchange 10 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, a day earlier than originally planned.

From South Nyack, motorists will follow the South Franklin Street Extension to Hillside Avenue, turning left at the traffic light onto Hillside Avenue. Drivers will then turn left at the traffic light onto Route 9W north and can follow posted signage to the north and southbound lanes of the Thruway.

The other half of that project - the closure of the current southbound on-ramp from South Broadway - will remain open until the conclusion of the morning commute at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, when it was originally scheduled to be closed permanently.

