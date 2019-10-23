Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Traffic

I-84 Single-Lane Closure Scheduled 'Until Further Notice,' DOT Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There will be single-lane closures for the foreseeable future on I-84 in Putnam and Dutchess counties.
There will be single-lane closures for the foreseeable future on I-84 in Putnam and Dutchess counties. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

There will be lane closures on I-84 for the foreseeable future in Dutchess and Putnam County.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that there will be single-lane closures on the interstate between exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and exit 52 B/A (Taconic State Parkway) beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Towns of East Fishkill and Kent.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures will last “until further notice, while crews perform maintenance activities.”

Specific times for the closures were not announced.

During the work, motorists can expect delays and should seek alternate routes, when possible.

NYSDOT noted that “motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.  In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

Updates on travel information can be found here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.