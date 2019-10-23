I-84 Single-Lane Closure Scheduled 'Until Further Notice,' DOT Says

There will be lane closures on I-84 for the foreseeable future in Dutchess and Putnam County.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that there will be single-lane closures on the interstate between exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and exit 52 B/A (Taconic State Parkway) beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Towns of East Fishkill and Kent.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures will last “until further notice, while crews perform maintenance activities.”

Specific times for the closures were not announced.

During the work, motorists can expect delays and should seek alternate routes, when possible.

NYSDOT noted that “motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

Updates on travel information can be found here .

