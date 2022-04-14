Expect Delays: Lane Closure Announced For Stretch Of Hutchinson River Parkway

A bridge replacement project in Westchester will lead to additional lane closures along the Hutchinson River Parkway for several weeks.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that beginning on Friday, April 15, there will be a new traffic pattern on the parkway that is expected to last a minimum of two weeks to allow crews to continue construction in the area.

According to the NYSDOT, the work will result in weekday closures both northbound and southbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway between Mount Vernon and New Rochelle.

The NYSDOT said the northbound and southbound left lanes of the parkway are expected to close between Exit 5 (East Third Street) in Mount Vernon/Village of Pelham and Exit 7 (Hutchinson Boulevard/Pelhamdale Avenue) in Mount Vernon/New Rochelle.

The closures are expected to last between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 15 through Friday, April 29.

