Expect Delays: Hutchinson River Parkway Double-Lane Closures Scheduled

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming double-lane closures on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The Department says that double lane closures are expected, with traffic diverted to the right shoulder, on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound between Exit 19 (Wilmot Road) and Exit 22 (Mamaroneck Road) in Scarsdale and New Rochelle.

The closures start Monday, Sept. 23 and will continue daily through Thursday, Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone areas and pay particular attention to traffic control devices like signs and flaggers.

Additionally, motorists should anticipate minor delays and plan accordingly, the DOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

