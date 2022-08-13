Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Traffic

Daytime Closures Scheduled On Taconic State Parkway In Region

Michael Mashburn
Portions of the Taconic State Parkway are scheduled to close beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, for paving.
Portions of the Taconic State Parkway are scheduled to close beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, for paving. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Fry1989 on Wikimedia Commons

Be ready for possible travel delays on the Taconic State Parkway in the coming days.

Road crews in Columbia County will be closing both directions of the parkway between Chatham and Claverack beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, the NY State Department of Transportation said.

Full closures are planned from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. between I-90 and State Route 295 through Thursday, Aug. 18.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to complete needed paving operations.

Drivers were advised to follow posted detour signs, which will direct traffic onto Upper Caddy Street, Rock City Road, State Route 295, and Hartigan Road.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

