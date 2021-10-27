Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

State Police are set to temporarily close a roadway in the Hudson Valley due to an investigation.

New York State Police said State Route 9G/Violet Avenue in Dutchess County will close for about two hours on Thursday, Oct. 28, due to an investigation between E/W Dorsey Lane and Cottage Road in Hyde Park.

Police said the closure will begin at about 10 a.m.

Northbound traffic on State Route 9G will be told to take Fulton Street West towards State Route 9 North, and southbound traffic is set to be diverted to West Dorsey Lane to take State Route 9 South.

State Police said other local detours will be in place as well.

