Box Truck Crash Backs Up Traffic On New TZB

A crash that slowed traffic for about an hour on the new Tappan Zee Bridge has been cleared, but there are still residual back-ups.

The crash of a box truck took place around 1 p.m. Friday on the Westchester-bound side near Exit 13 in Tarrytown, said the New York State Police.

Currently, the bus lane and shoulder southbound are closed for repairs to the side of the bridge where the truck hit, state police said.

Troopers have cleared the scene and traffic should be back up to speed soon, they added.

No serious injuries were reported.

