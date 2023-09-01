Traffic Update: All Lanes Open On I-87 After Rockland County Overpass Hit, Driver Charged

The incident took place in Rockland County around 6:45 a.m. at the South Broadway overpass at the exit of South Nyack, said the New York State Police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ivan N. Varava, age 39, of Hollywood, Florida, was traveling southbound when the large steel tower he was transporting struck the overpass causing significant structural damage, state police said.

The clearance for the overpass is 14-feet-1-inch and the tractor-trailer was measured at 17-feet-6-inches, police said.

Police said Varava, who was transported to Nyack Hospital for evaluation, was driving for the company San Trans Inc. out of Illinois and did not have a permit to transport the oversized load on the Thruway.

He was issued multiple traffic tickets for violating Thruway Rules and Regulations.

The crash caused significant traffic delays while emergency bridge repairs were conducted.

All lanes were reopened to traffic by approximately 7 p.m.

"State Police would like to emphasize that the maximum allowable height on the Thruway is 13-feet-6-inches and is strictly enforced," police said.

