Fair 77°

SHARE

Traffic Alert: I-84 Ramps To Close For Paving In Hudson Valley

Residents and commuters should take note that two ramps on I-84 in the Hudson Valley will be closed overnight due to paving.

Two ramps on I-87 in Orange County will be closed for paving/construction work.
Two ramps on I-87 in Orange County will be closed for paving/construction work. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Robert Linder rwlinder
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The State Department of Transportation is advising Orange County motorists to expect the following ramps along I-84 in the town of Newburgh will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 25, to accommodate the work, weather permitting.

  • I- 84 westbound ramp to Exit 37 (Route 52)
  • I- 84 westbound ramp to Exit 36 (I-87/New York State Thruway)

Motorists should plan accordingly and follow the posted detours.

During the construction, motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. 

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE