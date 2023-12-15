Traffic Alert: Route 9W To Close For Maintenance In Rockland Town

The closure is scheduled in Rockland County on Route 9W between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown on Saturday, Dec. 16, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., said the State Department of Transportation.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340. Residents will be able to access their properties, DOT officials said.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

