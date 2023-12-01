Traffic Alert: Route 9W To Close for Maintenance In Rockland County

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that Route 9W will close in Rockland County in both directions between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown on Saturday, Dec. 2, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate maintenance activities.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340.

Area residents will be able to access their properties.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, or visit www.511NY.org.

