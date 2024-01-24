Shallow Fog Fog/Mist 41°

SHARE

Traffic Alert: Route 303 To Close In Rockland County For Sewer Main Repairs

Motorists in the region will face another road closure this weekend on a busy roadway due to sewer main repairs.

Route 303 in Orangetown will be closed this weekend for sewer main repairs.&nbsp;

Route 303 in Orangetown will be closed this weekend for sewer main repairs. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Robert Linder rwlinder
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The closure will occur in Rockland County on Route 303 between Route 20 (Orangeburg Road) and Erie Street in Orangetown from Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, according to the State Department of Transportation.

Motorists should use the posted detour as an alternate to prevent backups.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, or visit www.511NY.org.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE