Traffic Alert: Law Enforcement Activities To Close Busy Rockland County Roadway

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County drivers to expect Route 303 to close in both directions between Bradley Parkway in the Town of Orangetown and Route 59 in the Town of Clarkstown, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

