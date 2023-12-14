Overcast 37°

SHARE

Traffic Alert: I-84 To Close One Lane In Hudson Valley For Repaving

A busy Hudson Valley roadway will be reduced to one lane in each direction to accommodate paving and guide rail replacement.

<p>I-84 in Orange County in the town of Newburgh will be reduced to one lane for paving.&nbsp;</p>

I-84 in Orange County in the town of Newburgh will be reduced to one lane for paving. 

 Photo Credit: NYSDOT
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Orange County motorists that I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Exit 32 (Route 747) and Exit 39 (Route 9W) in the town of Newburgh, on Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

DOT officials said drivers are urged to slow down in work zones as fines are doubled for speeding.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE