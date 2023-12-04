Traffic Alert: Busy Hudson Rockland County Roadway To Close For Repairs

The closure will take place on Route 303 in Rockland County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Clarkstown, weather permitting.

Department of Transportation officials said Route 303 northbound will be closed between County Route 80 (Lake Road) and Lakeward Avenue.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.