Trader Joe's Announces Fifth Recall In 4 Weeks Due To Possible Presence Of Metal

Trader Joe's has announced that multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds with Best If Used By dates of "03/01/24 – 03/05/24" may contain metal.

No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626- 599-3817 during business hours.

