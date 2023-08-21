Fair 84°

SHARE

Trader Joe's Announces Fifth Recall In 4 Weeks Due To Possible Presence Of Metal

A brand-new recall has been announced by a popular grocery store chain -- its fifth in four weeks.

Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Trader Joe's has announced that multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds with Best If Used By dates of "03/01/24 – 03/05/24" may contain metal.

No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626- 599-3817 during business hours.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE