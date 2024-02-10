Touchdown Crackdown: Police To Ramp Up DWI Enforcement Across NY Over Super Bowl Weekend

From Friday, Feb. 9, and lasting through Sunday, Feb. 11, the New York State Police and local departments will run a special traffic enforcement campaign, named “STOP-DWI,” for Super Bowl LVIII.

In addition to increased patrols, the campaign will also focus on curbing underage drinking and will beef up sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers.

“Proper planning and responsible decision-making are critical to keeping our communities safe,” Hochul said in a statement, “and we’re stepping up our enforcement as part of that effort.”

The STOP-DWI campaign that ran during the 2023 Super Bowl resulted in 183 impaired drivers arrested. According to the New York State DMV, over 1,000 tickets were issued for impaired driving, a part of the 35,437 total tickets issued.

Each day, 37 people in the US died in alcohol-related car crashes in 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported — or one person every 39 minutes.

New Yorkers hosting Super Bowl parties are urged to take precautions such as:

Designating a sober driver before drinking;

Serving plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at parties;

Stopping the alcohol flow at the end of the third quarter; and

Signing up for ridesharing apps.

Though fans are split between supporting the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Everyone wins during Super Bowl weekend when we all make it home safe.”

