Total Solar Eclipse: Here's What To Expect To See By Minute, Zip Code

What's being called the most visible eclipse for the United States in 100 years is just a day away, but you won't have to wait until Monday afternoon, April 8.

This projection is for what the eclipse viewing experience should be like at 3:06 p.m. Monday, April 8 in midtown Manhattan.

 Photo Credit: nasa.gov
A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

According to NASA, totality will start on Monday around 1:07 p.m. Eastern time in Mexico and leave Maine around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

While most of the Northeast isn't in the path of totality, a partial eclipse is expected to be on display during that time frame.

To view the animation on what to expect by the minute, check this link from nasa.gov here, then enter your zip code, and in the field below, click on "play."

The timing for the animation can be sped up by clicking on "60x" under "Speed."

According to space.com, it will be "the longest and most visible for the US in 100 years," with a four-minute duration expected.

Safety is the top priority when viewing a total solar eclipse, according to NASA, which says you should "be sure you're familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing."

For safety guidelines from NASA, click here.

