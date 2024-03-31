Total Solar Eclipse: FAA Warns Travelers Of Disruptions; Here's What To Expect

Known as the “Great North American Eclipse,” it will have a narrow path of totality from southwest to northeast across 13 states in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, April 8, crossing North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, after beginning over the South Pacific Ocean.

About 40 million people reside in the path of totality, with millions more expected to travel to the path.

For precise viewing times with the path of totality, see the image above.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between earth and the sun, obscuring the view of the sun from a small part of the earth.

Aircraft should be prepared for potential airborne holding, reroutes, and/or Expect Departure Clearance Times (EDCTs) that may be issued for all domestic arrivals and departures., the FAA said.

'Aircraft departing airports along the eclipse path are strongly encouraged to coordinate their departure times as early as possible," the FAA said.

There may be a higher traffic volume than normal anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse, the FAA added.

For a rundown of airports that will be affected, check this link from the FAA.

