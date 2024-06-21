The incident occurred in Rockland County in Tomkins Cove on Thursday, Feb. 15, on West Shore Drive.

According to Lt. Daniel Schoales of the Stony Point Police, an investigation found that Matthew Hoyt, age 42, of Tomkins Cove, fired at least two rounds from a shotgun at a vehicle that was fleeing the scene after a dispute.

After an investigation by the Detective Bureau, Hoyt turned himself in to Stony Point Police on Thursday, June 13, said Schoales.

He was charged with:

Menacing

Reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of a weapon

Hoyt was processed at the Stony Point Police Department, arraigned at Stony Point Justice Court, and released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.