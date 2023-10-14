Overcast 53°

Timing Shifts For Latest Weekend Storm: Here's What To Expect Now, 5-Day Forecast

The timing has shifted for a new storm system that will bring weekend rain for the sixth straight week.

Rain will become heavy Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14 and continue into Saturday evening in the areas shown in green.
Rain will move in from west to east late in the morning on Saturday.
Joe Lombardi
It will be cloudy throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 14 with rain now expected to move in mid-to-late morning. That's earlier than had been projected in previous forecasts.

Rain will become steadier in the afternoon and through the evening, especially in areas farther south and east, where a half-inch to an inch of precipitation is expected.

It will be a raw day with the high temperature holding steady at around 50 degrees.

The rainfall will bring about a drop in temperatures with partly sunny skies on Sunday, Oct. 15. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Generally, about a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, Oct. 16 with a high temperature in the mid-50s and a slight chance of afternoon showers. 

Cool conditions will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 17 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will clear up on Wednesday, Oct. 18, which will lead to a climb in temperatures, with the high in the low 60s on a mostly sunny day.

