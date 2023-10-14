Timing Shifts For Latest Weekend Storm: Here's What To Expect Now, 5-Day Forecast

It will be cloudy throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 14 with rain now expected to move in mid-to-late morning. That's earlier than had been projected in previous forecasts.

Rain will become steadier in the afternoon and through the evening, especially in areas farther south and east, where a half-inch to an inch of precipitation is expected.

It will be a raw day with the high temperature holding steady at around 50 degrees.

The rainfall will bring about a drop in temperatures with partly sunny skies on Sunday, Oct. 15. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Generally, about a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, Oct. 16 with a high temperature in the mid-50s and a slight chance of afternoon showers.

Cool conditions will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 17 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will clear up on Wednesday, Oct. 18, which will lead to a climb in temperatures, with the high in the low 60s on a mostly sunny day.

