This Hudson Valley Locale Has Best Downtown Shopping District In NY, New Rankings Say

In Dutchess County, the city of Beacon was named as having the best “Main Street” shopping district in New York by the financial blog Cheapism.

The ranking, which includes towns with fewer than 90,000 residents in all 50 states, sought to pinpoint those “quaint, small-town” shopping centers offering an alternative to the bustling big-box stores and megamalls all too common across the country.

“Beacon, on the Hudson River north of New York City, has transformed from ‘sleepy working-class community to popular weekend getaway,’” the blog quotes magazine Condé Nast Traveler as saying.

Among the highlights awaiting visitors is the Dia Beacon, one of the largest modern art museums in the country, along with several cafes and boutiques.

Popular shops dotting Beacon’s Main Street include consignment shop Blackbird Attic, home decor and gift shop Solstad House, and beauty supply store Beacon Bath & Bubble.

After you’ve shopped ‘til you dropped, enjoy a bite to eat from Melzingah Tap House or Kitchen Sink Supper Club, both among the city’s best rated, according to Yelp.

View the complete ranking of the best shopping districts on Cheapism’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.