This Hudson Valley Eatery Ranks Among NY's Top 11 Pizzerias, Report Says

But new rankings of 11 of the best pizza places in New York State include plenty of places beyond the five boroughs, including the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and Capital Region.

Yes, the first pizzeria listed in the story posted on the "I Love NY" blog is in NYC: the original Paulie Gee's, located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, which was cited for its "chewy, charred crust, tangy sauce, and high-quality cheese."

Checking in at No. 2 in the rankings is nestled in Northwest Dutchess County, Pizzeria Posto, in Rhinebeck.

The report says that "a great deal of attention goes into composing unique flavor combinations, such as the Morandi, which comes with pistachios(!), or their Mama-Mia with smoked mozzarella, wood-roasted onions, and fennel sausage."

The sixth-listed eatery is Capital Region family-owned, wood-fired staple DeFazio's, located in Troy, because, as the story says, "There are so many reasons why this little Troy eatery is a favorite of pizza fanatics, starting with the crust."

The ninth-listed pizzeria is on Long Island: Donatina, in Patchogue, which offers both "traditional New York and Detroit-style pies with crunchy crusts and thick toppings of mozzarella," according to the report.

Click here to read the complete report on the "I Love NY" blog.

