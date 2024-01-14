This Hudson Valley Eatery Named As One Of Best Restaurants In Suburbs By Forbes: Report

Trattoria Vivolo, located in Harrison at 301 Halstead Ave., was recognized as one of the "best Italian restaurants in the 'burbs" by Forbes in a report on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

In its write-up, the outlet praised several of the restaurant's menu items, including the polenta con funghi, the Eggplant rollatine, as well as the baccalà.

Forbes also highlighted several of the restaurant's pasta dishes such as the lasagna al forno bolognese, orecchiette di Troia, and gnocchi, all cooked up by head chef and owner Dean Vivolo.

"You exit so many Italian restaurants simply stuffed. But you exit Trattoria Vivolo feeling wholly satisfied by the food and warmed by the hospitality of the place," the outlet wrote, continuing, " And you’re already happily thinking about your lunch tomorrow, because you’re undoubtedly taking some of Vivolo’s food home with you."

The eatery, which has been a staple on Halstead Avenue for 22 years, is set in an original 1940s diner with authentic chrome accents and retro bar stools. The establishment prides itself on making visitors feel at home, according to the restaurant's website.

Vivolo, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, began his career training with his father, Michael, at the La Riserva Restaurant in Larchmont for over 35 years before starting Trattoria Vivolo in 2001. He now works to serve visitors with delicious, flavorful Italian recipes.

"I see my job as a choreographer – to make everything work together, to jump in and put a smile on someone’s face. This business is like a dance- everything has to be beautiful, in time, and flow gracefully," Vivolo says on the eatery's website.

He continues, "Simple is better. You want people to taste the flavors of the meat or fish, so it’s better to add just enough fresh ingredients and an accompaniment that will enhance the main dish, not take away from it.”

Vivolo certainly knows the business well, as his eatery has received much praise from Yelp reviewers in addition to Forbes.

"A delicious find. Cozy and cool ambiance," wrote Jason P. of Ridgewood, New Jersey, who also added, "The food is reflective of all the great reviews. We ordered the mezzi rigatoni, the pasta was cooked to a perfect al dente. The sauce was rich in basil and garlic flavor. I couldn't stop eating."

"This is my favorite place to dine," wrote Simon H. of Rye, who continued, "I have eaten here for 20 years.. love the owner and staff, love the food.. go and enjoy!!!"

