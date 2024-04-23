Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Hudson Valley Powerball Player $50K Richer Off Third-Place Ticket

A lucky Hudson Valley Lotto player is $50,000 richer after winning a third-prize ticket for selecting four correct numbers and the Powerball.

One person won $50K on a third-prize Powerball ticket in Suffern.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York Lottery and Google Maps street view
According to New York Lottery officials, the Powerball ticket for the Monday, April 22 game was sold in Rockland County at the M&M Super Shoppe at 104 Lafayette Ave., in Suffern.

The winning numbers for the game were 12-16-33-39-52 and a Powerball of 1.

No word yet on who the winner is.

The game numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

