These NY Zip Codes Among Top 20 Most Expensive In US, New Report Says

The findings by RealtyHop were determined by real estate listings so far this year.

The majority of the wealthiest Americans live in California and New York.

The two New York zip codes making the Top 10 are both in the Hamptons on Long Island:

No. 3 Sagaponack (11962) with a median home listing price of $5.9 million.

No. 5 Water Mill (11976) where the median price in 2023 is $4,950,000.

Area code 10013, the SoHo section in Manhattan, ranks 20th with a median price of $3,607,500.

The other Northeast locale in the Top 20 is Boston's Back Bay neighborhood (zip code 02199).

In addition to New York, California, and Massachusetts, only nine other states had zip codes in the Top 100: Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.

The top Connecticut zip code, ranked 65th overall, is the Riverside section of the town of Greenwich (zip code 06878) with a median price of $2,397,500.

Atherton, California (94027) is the most expensive zip code in America for the fourth straight year, with a median home price of $7,950,000. Located in San Mateo County about 30 miles south of San Francisco, it's known for its opulent gated mansions.

