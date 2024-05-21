These NY Locales Among Top 100 Best Places To Live In America, Brand-New Ranking Says

Four cities in the Empire State made the top 100 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 “Best Places to Live in the US” ranking.

Researchers pulled data from a variety of sources, including thousands of public survey responses, the US Census Bureau, FBI crime statistics, and school and hospital rankings to come up with the top 150 American cities.

Cities were ranked using four key indicators: value, desirability, job market, and quality of life.

The following New York locales were among the top 100:

Buffalo – No. 34

Syracuse – No. 73

Rochester – No. 74

Albany – No. 81

U.S. News & World Report said it took new data into consideration for its 2024 ranking, shifting its focus from metropolitan areas as a whole to data based on specific cities.

“The incorporation of city-based data further localizes the Best Places to Live rankings, empowering those looking for a place to call home to consider factors directly impacting the livability and overall experiences associated with a given place,” said Erika Giovanetti, loans expert and reporter for U.S. News & World Report.

The outlet also adjusted its scoring weights for stronger considerations of a city’s value and job market.

“Rising concerns about career prospects, housing affordability and increased cost of goods and services are reflected in this year’s rankings,” Giovanetti said. “While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, a city’s value and job market are becoming increasingly important for those looking for a place to live.”

Naples, Florida took the number one spot, with researchers touting its strong job market and quality of life scores. Boise, Idaho and Colorado Springs, Colorado rounded out the top three.

Click here to view the complete “Best Places to Live in the US” ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

