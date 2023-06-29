These Areas Will Be Most Affected By Smoky Skies; Day-By-Day Outlook Through July 4th

That's the good news.

But almost on cue, just as clouds dissipate, hazy skies have arrived on Thursday, June 29 as smoke from Canadian wildfires enters the area.

How much sunshine there is will depend on the amount of haze from the smoke as widespread poor air quality is expected.

In the first image above, areas in red are projected to have very unhealthy air quality, orange unhealthy, and yellow moderate.

Air quality conditions could also be poor on Friday, June 30, which will be mainly clear with a high temperature in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

To check air quality in your zip code, visit AirNow.gov here.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale.

The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

For a look at the six levels of the Air Quality Index, click on the second image above.

Outlook Through July 4th

What will be a four-day weekend for many is shaping up as a mixed bag weather-wise.

Though it will be mainly dry for the most part, there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms each day from Saturday, July 1 through the 4th of July.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. There is a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Scattered storms are possible from the middle of the evening to the late afternoon.

Sunday, July 2 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. The window for possible showers and storms will be from the early afternoon through the evening.

It will remain cloudy on Monday, July 3 with a high temperature again around 80 degrees and another chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The outlook for Tuesday, July 4 calls for partly sunny skies with the day likely mainly dry and a high temperature in the low 80s. But an isolated afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

