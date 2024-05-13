These 10 New York Pizzerias Among Nation's Top 100, New Rankings Say

Having said that, few could argue that New York stands alone from anywhere else.

Yelp's Top 100 rankings of the best pizza spots for 2024 attest to just that.

One-tenth of the places are in New York, and more specifically, New York City.

Even more specifically still, Manhattan, where eat of the pizzerias are located.

How did Yelp determine the rankings?

"We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad," it said.

Here's the rundown of the 10 New York eateries that made the list -- and were not only all in the Top 100, but Top 50:

3. Lombardi’s Pizza, Manhattan

7. Prince Street Pizza, Manhattan

8. Olio e Più, Manhattan

16. Di Fara Pizza, Brooklyn

25. Rubirosa, Manhattan

28. Bleecker Street Pizza, Manhattan

30. Juliana’s, Brooklyn

31. John’s of Times Square, Manhattan

43. Kesté Pizza & Vino, Manhattan

46. John’s of Bleecker Street, Manhattan

Click here to see the complete Yelp Top 100 rankings.

