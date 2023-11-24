Theft Of Israeli Flag: 15-Year-Old Nabbed After Incident At Town Hall In Rockland

Officers in Rockland County responded to Clarkstown Town Hall at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 for reports that the Israeli flag was stolen from the pole on which it was flying.

A witness stated to police dispatchers that an unknown male wearing dark clothing was observed ripping the flag from its pole and was running toward Route 304.

A responding officer located him on Congers Road just east of Route 304.

He was attempting to remove his sweatshirt and conceal the flag when officers stopped to question him, said Clarkstown Police.

The boy, a 15-year-old whose name is not being released because of his status as a minor, was placed under arrest and transported to CPD headquarters where he was processed.

The Clarkstown Police Department is continuing to investigate all aspects of this crime, including but not limited to the possibility of this being a hate crime, said Clarkstown PD Detective Norman Peters.

