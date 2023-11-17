Thanksgiving Eve Storm Could Cause Slippery Travel After Separate System To Start Weekend

The time frame for the first system is from late Friday night, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be partly sunny for much of the day Friday with a high temperature generally in the low 60s before clouds increase during the evening.

Steady rain will arrive overnight and continue through Saturday morning before winding down from west to east starting in the early afternoon. That will be followed by gradual clearing and a drop in temperatures after the passage of the front. The high will be in the low-50s on Saturday before falling into the mid-40s on Saturday afternoon.

It will be blustery on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 20 with mostly sunny skies both days. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees on Sunday and low 40s on Monday.

The Thanksgiving Eve storm system will arrive Tuesday night, Nov. 21 with rainfall becoming widespread.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 22, heavy rainfall "could be soaking a portion of the East Coast, especially in parts of New England," according to AccuWeather.com. "Such conditions would severely delay travel, no matter what mode of transportation is utilized."

According to current projects, the storm will wind down by Wednesday evening. It will be partly cloud and cold overnight with the low temperature dipping just below the freezing mark.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23 will be sunny and cold with a high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

