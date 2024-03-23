Overcast 45°

Teen Duo Nabbed In Rockland With Stash Of Ammo, Gun Parts: Police

Two Connecticut teens were reportedly found to have a stash of ammo and gun parts when they were pulled over in the Hudson Valley.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
The Fairfield County pair was arrested on Sunday, March 17 in Rockland County, according to the New York State Police.

Just after 1:30 p.m. that day, state police in the village of Suffern stopped a 2024 Kia on Interstate 87 for traffic violations.

However, when they pulled over the two teens, 18-year-old Alijah Matias Williams and 19-year-old Tocloveson Pierre, authorities reportedly found a stash of ammo and weapons parts inside the car, including:

  • Two P-80 Ghost AR Kits (containing a lower and upper receiver);
  • Two AR pistol grips;
  • Six high-capacity AR magazines;
  • Two P-80 jigs;
  • Four boxes of .223 ammunition (with 80 rounds in total); and
  • A gravity knife.

Both Pierre (who is from Norwalk) and Williams (who hails from Stamford) were charged with transportation of weapons and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (third- and fourth-degree).

They were arraigned at Suffern Village Court and released on their own recognizance. 

