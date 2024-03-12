Teen Accused Of Texting Threats To Girl In Region

The incident began in Columbia County on Tuesday, March 5 when the Hudson Police Department received a report from a concerned mother and her juvenile daughter regarding disturbing physical threats received on the daughter's cell phone.

The unknown sender made threats to harm the 17-year-old and her friends, referencing a recent altercation on the school bus, the Hudson Police Department said.

The girl received text messages stating she was going be “poked,” “stab all of ur friends” and “I’ll jump u in school," the department said.

Police said the suspect further escalated the situation by sending images of a knife and a black long rifle, threatening violence at the victim's school.

Immediately responding to the gravity of the situation, the Hudson City School District was informed to ensure the safety of students.

The department's detective unit, along with the New York State Police traced the origin of the threatening text messages which led to the Massachusetts teen.

Hudson Police, New York State Police, and the Massachusetts State Police served a warrant at the juvenile's home and recovered the long gun and knife mentioned in the texts, police said.

A person of interest, a juvenile, was interviewed by the police, and charges are pending.

During the investigation, it came to light that the juvenile had a history of making bomb threats to a Massachusetts school, leading to a previous investigation by the Haverhill Police Department, the department said.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of swift and collaborative action in ensuring the safety of our community, said Chief Mishanda Franklin of the Hudson Police Department.

The Hudson City Police Department encourages anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact the Detective Division at 518-828-3388.

