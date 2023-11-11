Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend: Best Places To See Falling Stars

The Northern Taurid — the second half of the Taurid Meteor Shower — peaks on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, according to Space.com.

"These showers produce infrequent, slow and long-lasting meteors associated with comet Encke, a small comet with a nucleus measuring approximately 2.98 miles (4.8 km) in diameter," the website says.

Taurid meteors, or "Halloween Fireballs," are visible from anywhere on Earth, except for the South Pole.

"The best time to look for Taurids is after midnight, when Taurus is high in the sky, and when the sky is dark and clear, with no moonlight to mask the fainter meteors," NASA says.

The darker the sky, the better the chance of seeing a shooting star, as to avoid light pollution from buildings, cars, or streetlights, according to NASA. Your best bet is heading to a wide-open field.

The moon this weekend will only be 2% illuminated this weekend, so the falling stars will shine bright, the website said.

Click here for more on the Taurid Meteor Shower from Space.com.

