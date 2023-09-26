Target To Close Stores In 4 States, Including NY, Citing Theft, Organized Retail Crime

The New York store is in Manhattan, at 517 E 117th St.

Three other stores are in California, in the San Francisco/Oakland market, and three in Oregon, in Portland.

Two of the stores are in Seattle, Washington.

"We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance," the company said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26. "We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

Target said it will coordinate with all eligible team members to offer them an opportunity to transfer to other Target locations.

"Before making this decision, we invested heavily in strategies to prevent and stop theft and organized retail crime in our stores, such as adding more security team members, using third-party guard services, and implementing theft-deterrent tools across our business," Target said in its statement announcing the closures. "Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.