Tale Of 2 Coasts: Hilary To Bring Life-Threatening Flooding To SoCal; Far Different Story Here

As Hurricane Hilary is taking aim at the West Coast -- the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years -- conditions will be crisp and clear in this region for the weekend after a quick-moving round of thunderstorms passed through ahead of a cold front at the end of the workweek,

Morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s will rise to the mid-70s to around 80 degrees on Saturday, Aug. 19, which will be a few degrees below normal, but a welcomed change from the high humidity from earlier in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will climb back to normal range for this time of year on Sunday, Aug. 20 with the high in the mid-80s under sunny skies.

Out west, it's a far different story -- and for that part of the country, an unusual one.

Hilary was a powerful Category 4 hurricane churning off the coast of Mexico, Friday with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour and stronger gusts,

Hilary is expected to move into southern California as a tropical storm later in the weekend.

The heaviest rain and the most intense flash flood potential, some of which could be life-threatening, will be Sunday and Monday, Aug. 21, according to the National Hurricane Center.

For Hillary's projected path -- and timing -- along the West Coast through early Tuesday, Aug. 22, see the image above from AccuWeather.com.

