New Storm System With Rain, Gusty Winds Will Follow Swing In Temps: 5-Day Forecast

After a finish to the weekend with temperatures running below normal on Sunday, Feb. 25, noticeably milder conditions will arrive on Monday, Feb. 26, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind-chill values in the 20s and plenty of sunshine.

Monday's temperatures will hit the 50-degree mark and skies will be partly sunny.

After a mix of sun and clouds to start the day on Tuesday, Feb. 27, there will be a chance of rain in the mid to late afternoon as a system moves in from the midwest. (See the image above.) The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

Rain will become likely Tuesday night and continue through the overnight and into Wednesday, Feb. 28.

It will be windy Wednesday with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, and high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour in some spots.

"Heavy rain and locally gusty, damaging winds can still be a concern as the strong cold front crosses major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "The rain and wind could lead to difficult travel."

Rain will continue into Thursday morning before beginning to taper off from west to east starting shortly after daybreak.

The passage of the midweek system will lead to cooler temperatures on Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1, with high temperatures only in the low 40s both days.

Skies will become partly sunny on Thursday.

