Suspicious Man Approaches Boy In Rockland County, Police Looking For Info

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 8:50 a.m., Friday, May 24, on South John Street in Pearl River.

According to Lt. Michael Boysa of the Orangetown Police, a 10-year-old boy was in his driveway when a blue sedan pulled up in front of his home.

After a while, the man got out of the car and "abruptly approached," the boy, Boysa said.

The man is described as middle-aged, wearing a blue baseball-style cap and black pants.

Boysa said there was no communication or contact between the two. The boy returned to his backyard, went inside his home, and told a guardian about the situation.

The vehicle left the scene.

The matter is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident, please get in touch with the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-359-3700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.