Suspect Who Rammed Police Car, Injuring 2 Officers Nabbed In Hudson Valley, Cops Say

Dutchess County resident Diamond J. Ince, age 29, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Wednesday, May 29, for the Sunday, May 12 incident by members of the Poughkeepsie Police, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force and the New York State Police.

According to Det. Sgt. Terrence Beam of the city of Poughkeepsie, during a traffic stop, Ince intentionally rammed the police vehicle, leaving two officers injured and a police car destroyed.

Ince was charged with assault and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was found with a large quantity of drugs during his arrest, Beam said.

Ince was held for arraignment.

Beam said one of the two injured officers has returned to duty, while the second officer remains unfit for duty as a result of the assault.

Community members with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes within the city are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060.

For active situations or emergencies, call 845-451-4000 or 911.

