Suspect Nabbed For Stealing $33K Worth Of Phones In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Tairon Pressley, of the Bronx, was arrested after an investigation into a highly organized retail theft of cellular phones, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

He is accused of using stolen account information from cellular customers to steal Apple and Samsung smartphones from the Middletown Walmart on Route 211 on several dates in February and March, Nevel said.

Nevel said Pressley is accused of stealing over $33,000 worth of phones. He was apprehended by members of the State Police working in conjunction with Walmart loss prevention targeting organized retail crimes.

He was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, both felonies.

Pressley was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, March 20.

